Chart Industries to acquire Sustainable Energy Solutions

Chart Industries, Inc. has announced the signing of an exclusive letter of intent to acquire Sustainable Energy Solutions, Inc. (SES), subject to execution of definitive transaction documentation, for US$20 million in cash and an associated earn-out. The deal is expected to close in the next 30 days.

SES’s Cryogenic Carbon Capture™ (CCC) technology eliminates most emissions from fossil fuels, while enabling better use of intermittent renewables through grid-scale energy storage. Chart reportedly sees coupling SES’s CCC technology with its own air-cooled heat exchangers, brazed aluminium heat exchangers, IPSMR® refrigeration/liquefaction system, and cryogenic storage and transport equipment, as an opportunity to create a one-stop full solution option for those looking for integrated technology and equipment.

The combination of SES and Chart is set to expand Chart’s capabilities and addressable market in the following areas:

Small scale through utility scale energy storage combined with carbon capture solutions.

Carbon capture integrated with LNG liquefaction processes and equipment for energy storage.

Road, rail, and water transport equipment, and onsite storage options for liquid CO 2 generated through CCC.

generated through CCC. Utilisation of captured CO 2 for pH adjustment and water stability related to water treatment.

Following the consummation of this transaction and the above expansion areas, Chart’s total addressable market for carbon and direct air capture will expand from US$400 million to US$600 million in the near-term. One such example of a well-underway, near-term commercial opportunity is a carbon capture system for which SES and Chart would build a modular CO 2 capture solution that will be hosted at a cement plant and result in the combination of the CO 2 produced with another molecule to make a clean transportation fuel. While the company has near-term commercial opportunities in view, it reportedly does not expect a material change to its 2021 outlook as the result of this transaction.

Winston & Strawn LLP is serving as legal advisor to Chart on the transaction.