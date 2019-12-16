Sakhalin LNG announces planned maintenance
Save to read list
Published by
,
Will Owen Assistant Editor
LNG Industry,
Monday, 16 December 2019 10:30
Reuters is reporting that Russia’s Sakhalin LNG plant will undertake planned maintenance in summer 2020.
The maintenance will reportedly involve the suspension of both lines of the facility’s LNG plant.
Royal Dutch Shell, Russia’s Gazprom and Japan’s Mitsui and Mitsubishi Corp. are the project’s primary stakeholders.
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/16122019/sakhalin-lng-announces-planned-maintenance/
You might also like
Wednesday 18 December 2019 12:00
Stena AB group has acquired a 75% stake in 7 Seas LNG & Power AS, and has welcomed the company into its sphere, as part of Northern Marine Group (NMG), under its new operating name of Stena Power & LNG Solutions AS.
Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below):
LNG Industry is not responsible for the content of external internet sites.