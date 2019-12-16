Sakhalin LNG announces planned maintenance

Save to read list Published by Will Owen , Assistant Editor LNG Industry , Monday, 16 December 2019 10:30

Reuters is reporting that Russia’s Sakhalin LNG plant will undertake planned maintenance in summer 2020.

The maintenance will reportedly involve the suspension of both lines of the facility’s LNG plant.

Royal Dutch Shell, Russia’s Gazprom and Japan’s Mitsui and Mitsubishi Corp. are the project’s primary stakeholders.