INPEX awards contract to GR Production Services

GR Engineering Services Ltd (GNG) has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, GR Production Services Pty Ltd, has been awarded a three-year contract with two three-year extension options with INPEX Operations Australia Pty Ltd for the provision of operations and maintenance support services at the Ichthys LNG upstream and downstream facilities.

The scope of work involves providing production and technical roles to INPEX as required to supplement their business, and support for maintenance shutdown planning and execution on all facilities. The estimated contract value for the three-year period is US$28 million. Work on this project is expected to commence on 1 December 2023.

GR Production Services CEO, Cameron Wills, said: “We are delighted to have been selected to support INPEX on the Ichthys LNG onshore and offshore production facilities and look forward to building a strong partnership through the delivery of valued services.”

GR Engineering’s Managing Director, Tony Patrizi, added: “GR Production Services has a well-established track record in the supply of operations and maintenance in Australia. We look forward to supporting the INPEX team on this important project.”