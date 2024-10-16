Scarborough Energy Project completes trunkline installation

Woodside has announced the successful completion of the installation of the Scarborough Energy Project trunkline.

When operational, the 433 km trunkline will transport gas from the offshore Scarborough field to the onshore Pluto LNG processing facility in Karratha. The installation of the trunkline took around 12 months to complete with numerous teams and contractors contributing to the successful work programme.

Woodside Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Australia, Liz Westcott, said the trunkline was a critical piece of infrastructure for the Scarborough Energy Project, requiring installation by specialised vessels and expert teams.

“The completion of installation is a significant accomplishment, reflecting the dedication of all involved in achieving this project milestone.

“With the last components of the trunkline in place, the focus will be maintained on safely executing the remaining project scopes to support the targeted first Scarborough LNG cargo in 2026.

“The Woodside, Saipem and sub-contractor teams are to be congratulated on their outstanding delivery of this key element of the project.”

The Scarborough Energy Project is more than two-thirds complete and is set to help meet demand for the lower carbon and reliable energy the world needs today and into the future. This includes up to 225 Tj/d of domestic gas supply into the Western Australian market.

This world-class project is expected to generate more than AUS$50 billion in direct and indirect taxes for Australia’s economy, more than 3000 jobs during the construction phase and create or sustain almost 600 jobs on average during operations.