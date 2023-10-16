Peninsula granted LNG bunkering operator license in Gibraltar

Peninsula, an independent global supplier of marine energy, has been granted an LNG bunkering operator License by the government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Port Authority.

The company recently announced the arrival of its purpose-built, 12 500 m3 LNG supply vessel, Levante LNG, to the Strait of Gibraltar. The new vessel will be operated by Peninsula and will enable the company to service customers with LNG requirements in both the Gibraltar Strait and other Mediterranean ports.

“This is very welcome news. I want to thank John Ghio, Captain of the Port of Gibraltar, and The Hon Vijay Daryanani MP, for supporting our licence application and allowing us to continue our decarbonisation journey,” said Jong A. Bassadone, CEO of Peninsula. “The ability to operate our LNG vessel in the Strait of Gibraltar will bring lower-carbon solutions to vessels entering and leaving the Mediterranean. The proactivity of the Gibraltar Port Authority and the Government of Gibraltar will continue to cement the jurisdiction’s position as a leading centre for maritime excellence.”

“This license allows us to meet lower-carbon product demand across the Western Mediterranean,” added Nacho de Miguel, Head of Alternative Fuels and Sustainability. “The LNG-propelled vessel orderbook is looking very healthy and we want to offer solutions now to those customers taking a proactive step towards decarbonisation. As the gateway to the Mediterranean, the Port of Gibraltar will be an integral piece of the decarbonisation puzzle.”