Latham represents Venture Global in FID and financial close for Phase 2 of CP2 LNG
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
Venture Global, Inc. has announced a final investment decision and the closing of a US$8.6 billion project financing for the second phase of the company’s third project, Venture Global CP2 LNG (CP2). When combined with the Phase One financing for CP2 announced in July 2025, on which Latham also advised, this milestone represents the largest standalone project financing in the US bank market. The transaction garnered enormous interest from the world’s leading banks, resulting in over US$19 billion of commitments for Phase Two, in addition to the previous US$34 billion of commitments for Phase One, and required no outside equity investment.
Latham & Watkins LLP represented Venture Global in the transaction with a Project Development & Finance team led by Partners, Annelise Karreman and Chirag Dedania, with Associates, Chidi Onyeche, Taylor Owens, Tianyu Wang, Pad Rosand, Hiroko Ito, Martin Levy, and Assistance from Sarah Foster and Henrique Pinheiro. Advice was also provided on energy regulatory matters by Partner, Patrick Nevins; on real estate matters by Counsel, Lisa Brabant, with Associate, Michael Nieberg; on hedging matters by Partner, Yvette Valdez, with Associate, Jim Lambert; on tax matters by Partner, Jim Cole; on environmental matters by Partner, Joshua Marnitz; and on benefits and compensation matters by Counsel, Aryeh Zuber.
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/16032026/latham-represents-venture-global-in-fid-and-financial-close-for-phase-2-of-cp2-lng/
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