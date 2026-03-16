Energy Department approves immediate additional LNG exports from Plaquemines LNG

U.S. Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, has authorized an immediate 13% increase in exports at Venture Global’s Plaquemines LNG terminal in Louisiana. The signed export authorisation allows additional exports of up to 0.45 billion ft3/d of US natural gas as LNG to non-free trade agreement (FTA) countries from the Plaquemines LNG terminal. With this order, Plaquemines LNG is now authorised to immediately export a total of 3.85 billion ft3/d to both FTA and non-FTA countries.

“Our mission to enable secure, reliable, and affordable energy has never been more important than now,” said Kyle Haustveit, Assistant Secretary of the Hydrocarbons and Geothermal Energy Office. “I am pleased that DOE can take this action to be able to make an immediate difference to help add to global supplies of LNG.”

Plaquemines LNG commenced exports in December 2024 and has rapidly been able to increase its export levels to over 3 billion ft3/d. This authorisation will allow for an immediate increase in the volumes of LNG that Plaquemines LNG can export to non-FTA countries, which import the majority of US LNG.