  4. Shell sells interest in QCLNG Common Facilities to Global Infrastructure Partners

Shell has sold a minority interest in Queensland Curtis LNG (QCLNG) Common Facilities to Global Infrastructure Partners.

QGC Common Facilities Company Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shell, has announced it has completed the sale of a 26.25% interest in the Queensland Curtis LNG (QCLNG) Common Facilities to Global Infrastructure Partners Australia for US$2.5 billion, following the receipt of regulatory approval.

The sale was announced on 21 December 2020, and is consistent with Shell’s strategy of selling non-core assets in order to further high-grade and simplify Shell’s portfolio. The transaction has an economic reference date of 1 January 2021.

The sale will contribute to Shell’s expected divestment proceeds, without impact on people or the operations of the QCLNG venture.

