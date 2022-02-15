GTT receives order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries

GTT has received an order from its partner, the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, for the fuel tank design of three LNG-fuelled container vessels.

These three new vessels, each with a capacity of 7900 containers, will be equipped with LNG tanks, each holding up to 6000 m3 of LNG used as fuel. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment technology, developed by GTT. The delivery of the three vessels will take place in 1H24.

LNG reduces sulfur oxide emissions by 99%, fine particles by 91%, and nitrous oxide emissions by 92%. It also reduces ship CO 2 emissions by up to 20% compared to a conventional ship.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: "We are pleased that our partner Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries is reiterating, with this new order, its confidence in GTT. We are particularly proud that leading shipbuilders recognise GTT's expertise in the area of LNG used as fuel.”