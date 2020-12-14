BC Oil and Gas Commission awards LNG contract to Prima Strategic Group

Prima Strategic Group Inc. has recently announced that on 9 September 2020, following an international tender process, it was awarded a three-year contract by the BC Oil and Gas Commission to conduct project reviews and assist in field inspections of LNG facilities in British Columbia, Canada.

The contract scope includes performing technical inspections relating to LNG tank constructions and the fabrication of process piping, as per ASME B 31.3 requirements of LNG projects currently being constructed.

The contract shall remain in effect until 30 June 2023, Prima Strategic Group Management said in a statement.

Prima Strategic Group and the BC Oil and Gas Commission will work together to make sure the program actively contributes to the enhancement of LNG safety and quality.

“It is our second highly important association with North American Regulatory Authorities, after a similar FERC award in 2018. LNG projects are very critical to the North American energy industry and our LNG experts will play an important role in minimising the risks associated with these projects to the communities these will be operated,” said the CEO and Managing Director of Prima Strategic Group.