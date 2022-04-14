GTT and Deltamarin receive AiP for LNG-fuelled PCTC

GTT and its partner, the Finnish ship designer Deltamarin, have been awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) from the Norwegian classification society DNV for an innovative LNG-fuelled pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) design.

The AiP was presented to Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, and Kristian Knaapi, Sales Manager at Deltamarin, by Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO of DNV Maritime at the classification society’s headquarter during the Nor-Shipping maritime trade fair held in Oslo in the beginning of April.

GTT and Deltamarin have been co-operating on the development of a new dual-fuel PCTC design, able to carry 8000 car equivalent units (CEU). This design introduces a new generation of PCTCs, incorporating GTT’s Mark III membrane LNG fuel tank and Deltamarin’s expertise in developing state of the art vessels.

The AiP from DNV confirms that the design of the LNG-fuelled PCTC is feasible and that no obstacles exist to prevent the concept from being constructed and operated. GTT and Deltamarin have designed the most compact LNG system in order to optimise cargo capacity and energy consumption whilst providing maximal vessel LNG autonomy. The 2 bar gauge (barg) design pressure of the LNG fuel tank enables improved pressure holding capabilities and increased operational flexibility, especially during bunkering operations.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said: “We are very pleased to receive this approval from DNV, with whom GTT has had a close partnership for many years. This is the result of a fruitful co-operation with our partner Deltamarin. Following our references in LNG-fuelled container vessels, we are eager to meet the LNG-fuelled PCTC challenges with our fit-for-purpose membrane tank solution.”

Janne Uotila, CEO of Deltamarin, said: “We are excited to be receiving this AiP together with our trusted partners GTT and DNV. Sustainability in the maritime industry is one of the driving forces for Deltamarin. We look forward to the further steps of the development towards a concrete customer project.”

“We are rapidly reaching a point where we will likely no longer talk of alternative fuels, but simply a range of fuels for shipping,” said Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO DNV Maritime. “PCTC operators have been early and eager adopters of less carbon intensive fuels. That is why we are so pleased to award GTT and Deltamarin this AiP, which we hope will ease the introduction of this technology into the PCTC segment. LNG is a proven ship fuel that enables owners and operators to lock in CO 2 reduction benefits today, while planning for low and zero operations in the future. We look forward to continuing to work with GTT and Deltamarin as shipping continues on its path towards decarbonisation.”