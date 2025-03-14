Vopak launches 66 yunlian AI-powered solution

Vopak has launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered intelligent dispatch system at its Qinzhou terminal in China to tackle some long-standing challenges.

This system is originally developed by 66 Logis Tech Ningbo Co. Ltd (66 Yunlian), an affiliate company with Sinochem Corp. which provides digital supply chain services for the energy and chemical industry.

The new Intelligent Dispatch System has replaced manual berth scheduling with advanced algorithms, achieving remarkable results since its launch including significant reduction in vessel demurrage costs and over 50% improvement in berth utilisation rates. Vopak plans to replicate this digital transformation model across its global terminals.

Setting a new standard for intelligent port management systems, this system turns out to be a solution that stands out in the global liquid storage and transportation industry for its application of AI and other cutting-edge technologies.

Qinzhou terminal of Vopak Group is located at berths 16 and 17 within the Jingu River area of Qinzhou Port of the Beibu Gulf, spans a shoreline of 491 m, and is divided into seven docking points. The terminal specialises in handling bulk liquid hazardous chemicals such as methanol, acetic acid, ethylene glycol, benzene, acrylic acid, acetone, butyl acrylate, isobutyraldehyde, and liquid caustic soda, with nearly 600 ships docking annually.

For a long time, Vopak’s Qinzhou Terminal has faced the following challenges in ship scheduling:

Information asymmetry: Ship scheduling requires a vast amount of information, which is scattered across multiple departments. Traditional methods of information gathering often suffer from delays, failing to reflect the latest status of ships and the port in real time, thereby affecting the accuracy and efficiency of scheduling.

Low efficiency in ship scheduling: In traditional terminal operations, manual processes dominate, such as manually recording ship and cargo information, which is not only time-consuming and labour-intensive, but also prone to errors. Coupled with the short lead time for scheduling and incomplete information, manual scheduling becomes difficult, and the rules applied are relatively simple, typically following a ‘first-come, first-served’ basis.

Frequent changes in operation plans: Due to factors like weather changes and unexpected incidents, the originally scheduled ship arrival/departure times often need adjustments. With frequent temporary changes and tight berth availability, it is challenging to ensure the overall optimality of scheduling and coordination, leading to disputes among various departments.

Lack of information sharing: Difficulty in coordinating scheduling plans, redundant data collection, and the inability to share data among cargo owners, the terminal, and agents.

To tackle these challenges, Vopak reached a partnership with 66 yunlian in July 2024 to develop an intelligent system to optimise the management. In February 2024, the system is officially launched.

The Intelligent Dispatch System developed by 66 yunlian for Vopak Qinzhou Terminal is a highly intelligent port management system powered by AI algorithms. It provides precise ship scheduling and berth allocation solutions for port operators by real-time monitoring and intelligent analysis of data such as ship information, berth resources, tides, operational efficiency, and inventory, tailored to customer objectives like minimising demurrage fees or shortest operation time.

Features of the system

Ship tracking: Utilising AIS positioning data and historical ship trajectory dynamics, it enables real-time monitoring of a ship’s location, speed, and more.

Multi-dimensional data integration and AI computing: The system optimises resource allocation models (based on genetic algorithms, ant colony algorithms, etc.) through real-time monitoring and intelligent analysis of ship information, berth resources, weather and tides, and equipment status.

Visual situation awareness: Equipped with electronic maps and Gantt charts, the system offers visualisation capabilities that intuitively display ship positions, routes, and surrounding environmental information, providing clear visual support for scheduling personnel.

Dynamic inventory estimation: By interfacing with tank capacity data, it dynamically estimates the readiness, overstocking, shortages, and tank capacity preparation for loading and unloading goods, enabling dynamic berth planning based on inventory status.

After the implementation of the Intelligent Dispatch System at Vopak Qinzhou Terminal, the following significant improvements have been observed:

Ship scheduling efficiency: Increased by 60%.

Terminal operational efficiency: Improved by 80%.

Average ship waiting time for berth: Reduced by 20%.

Cargo owners’ demurrage fees: Decreased by 20%.

Terminal average utilisation rate: Enhanced by 62%.

Scheduling frequency: The system automatically performs intelligent scheduling every 15 minutes.

Scheduling algorithm: On average, 68 scheduling scenarios are calculated for each ship to ensure the most optimal scheduling outcome.

These metrics highlight the transformative impact of the Intelligent Dispatch System on the operational dynamics of Vopak Qinzhou Terminal, showcasing its ability to significantly enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and optimise resource utilisation through advanced AI-driven solutions.

General Manager of Vopak Qinzhou Terminal said: “After implementing 66 Yunlian’s Intelligent Dispatch System Vopak Qinzhou Terminal has achieved a qualitative leap in operational efficiency and coordination capabilities. This system, through AI algorithms and big data integration, transforms vast amounts of previously scattered information – such as ship details, berth availability, weather conditions, and inventory levels – into a foundation for scientific decision-making. It truly embodies the principle of ‘letting data do the heavy lifting while minimising human effort.’ Since the system’s launch, ship scheduling efficiency has improved by 60%, terminal utilisation has increased by 62%, and both ship waiting times and cargo owners’ demurrage costs have decreased by 20%. These figures represent not just numerical breakthroughs but also a milestone in the intelligent transformation of port operations. In the future, we aim to extend this benchmark case to more ports and terminals worldwide.”