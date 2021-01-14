Excelerate Energy appoints new Country Manager in Bangladesh

Excelerate Energy has announced the appointment and promotion of Md Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan to head up Excelerate’s business unit in Bangladesh as the role of Country Manager – Excelerate Bangladesh.

This move is part of a broader reorganisation of the company, as Excelerate Bangladesh looks to continue building on its existing local pool of skilled Bangladeshi employees to expand its presence within all facets of the country’s energy sector. Habib joined Excelerate in 2018 as Terminal Operations Manager of the Moheshkhali Floating LNG Terminal, where he oversaw the daily operations of Bangladesh’s first LNG import terminal.

Habib has a long-decorated history in the Bangladesh Navy spanning 36 years. Outside the navy, Habib most recently held the position of Managing Director of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, a state-owned company that provides freight-forwarding services to the local exporters, importers, and business houses. He also served as the Chairman of the Mongla Port Authority, which has a significant role in the overall economic development of the southwestern part of the country.

Excelerate’s Vice President of Asia Pacific Ramon Wangdi stated: “I would like to congratulate Habib in his new role to head Excelerate’s presence in Bangladesh as Country Manager. Bangladesh is a tremendously important market for Excelerate, and we are confident that, under his leadership, we will continue to grow sustainably in the region.”

“I am very proud to step into this new role as Bangladesh’s country manager at Excelerate – a world-class energy company,” stated Habib. “I feel my entire career has led up to this position, and I am excited to continue working with our local team members on our mission to deliver clean energy to Bangladesh.”