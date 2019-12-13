MOL’s newbuilt LNG carrier to serve Mitsui & Co.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) has announced the delivery of the LNG carrier Marvel Pelican.

Prior to the delivery, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (KHI) held a naming ceremony at the Sakaide Shipyard of KHI. As a crowd of VIPs and well-wishers looked on, the vessel was named the Marvel Pelican by Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Senior Executive Managing Officer Hirotatsu Fujiwara.

The Marvel Pelican is the third of the three newbuilding LNG carriers, that will sail under charter contracts signed with Mitsui & Co. in September 2014 and January 2015. The vessels will mainly transport LNG from the Mitsui & Co. backed Cameron LNG project in the US state of Louisiana.

The Marvel Pelican is equipped with dual fuel diesel electric (DFDE) propulsion system. This system achieves heat efficiency, and is a more environment-friendly, economically superior design than a normal steam turbine propulsion system.