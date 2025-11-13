Venture Global and Mitsui announce 20-year LNG SPA
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
Venture Global, Inc. and Mitsui & Co., Ltd have announced the execution of a new, long-term LNG sales and purchase agreement (SPA). Under the SPA, Mitsui will purchase 1 million tpy of LNG from Venture Global for 20 years, starting in 2029.
“Venture Global is honoured to announce our new partnership with Mitsui, a distinguished leader in the LNG industry, to further increase the flow of U.S. LNG to Japan and the global market,” said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global. “This collaboration between our two companies will strengthen energy security, enhance the balance of trade, and deepen the long-standing ties between our nations. This agreement builds upon our existing long-term relationships with Japanese companies, and we are deeply grateful for their continued trust in Venture Global. We look forward to delivering LNG safely and reliably for many years to come.”
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/13112025/venture-global-and-mitsui-announce-20-year-lng-spa/
