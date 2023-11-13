Sinopec puts world’s largest LNG storage tank into service

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (Sinopec) put China's first, and also the world's largest, LNG storage tank of 270 000 m3 into service on 2 November 2023 at its Qingdao LNG Receiving Terminal. The tank will add 165 million m3 of storage capacity to meet the gas demand of 2.16 million households for five months during the winter heating season, which will enhance and guarantee the natural gas supply in North China.

The mega LNG storage tank, independently designed, developed, and built by Sinopec, has a diameter of 100.6 m and a height of 55 m, a key project of Sinopec Qingdao LNG Receiving Terminal's phase III construction. The 270 000 m3 tank adopted 17 patented technologies with independent intellectual property, the main structure was completed in only 18 months, and it is in full service within 27 months.

In the construction process, Sinopec has localised the applications of over 20 core equipment that significantly reduced procurement costs and boosted the localisation level of the tank to 95%, the highest in China.

On the same day, Sinopec's Tianjin LNG Receiving Terminal completed the phase II construction with three 220 000 m3 storage tanks coming into full service, adding over 400 million m3 of natural gas storing capacity to bring the total storage capacity of Tianjin terminal to 1.08 billion m3, the largest in China. Sinopec's two LNG terminals in Qingdao and Tianjin, with seven and nine storage tanks respectively, have a total of 1.68 billion m3 of storage capacity, further guaranteeing the supply of resources in the winter season.

Sinopec has continued to expand the natural gas storage capacity following a strategic plan covering the full scope of production, supply, storage, and sales, the group now has about 5 billion m3 of LNG storage capacity. Sinopec has built 12 natural gas storage depots including the Zhongyuan cluster, Jintan, Wen 96, and Jianghan Yanxue, while it is also expanding the LNG receiving terminals in Tianjin and Qingdao.