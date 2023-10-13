PROGNOST Systems GmbH and Burckhardt Compression AG receive cyber security certificate

PROGNOST Systems GmbH and Burckhardt Compression AG have earned the highly regarded IEC62443-4-1 certification, reaffirming their commitment to delivering top-tier cyber security for their cutting-edge Internet-connected products, including advanced data analytics solutions. This accomplishment underscores their dedication to safeguarding the integrity and reliability of their connected solutions.

The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) is the world’s leading organisation that prepares and publishes International Standards for all electrical, electronic, and related technologies.

The IEC62443-4-1 certification covers the entire spectrum of development and product lifecycle for Internet-connected devices, encompassing robust incident management procedures and a seamless process for continuous delivery of updates to maintain cyber security throughout the lifespan of these products.

This certification marks a significant milestone in meeting the increasing demand for cyber security from their valued customers. It underscores the dedication of PROGNOST Systems GmbH and Burckhardt Compression AG to ensuring the reliability and availability of their connected solutions. Furthermore, it signifies their unwavering commitment to transparency and trustworthiness in their partnerships with esteemed clientele.

The IEC62443-4-1 certification offers substantial benefits to their customers by assuring that their industrial control systems meet the highest cybersecurity standards, are devoid of known vulnerabilities, and provide robust protection against recognised cyber threats.

Receiving this certification is a significant accomplishment and a fundamental requirement for delivering products and services critical to cyber security to their valued customers. It is to note that the IEC62443 framework mandates ongoing efforts to maintain this level of cyber security. Therefore, the processes within PROGNOST Systems GmbH and Burckhardt Compression AG are in a constant state of evolution and continuous improvement.

Possessing an internationally recognized certificate offers their valuable customers the utmost assurance. It underscores that an impartial third party has meticulously evaluated their development processes, ensuring that their products and solutions adhere to the highest standards of cyber security.