CycleØ and HAM Group to build the first BioLNG plant in Chile

CycleØ and HAM Group will build the first BioLNG plant in Chile. The works will be carried out through HAM Chile and FNX Liquid Natural Gas.

HAM Group and CycleØ have been awarded the contract for the construction and operation of the first BioLNG plant in Chile, which will be located in the Ñuble region, with a capacity to process between 7500 and 16 500 m3/d of biogas. This represents reducing, in the heavy transport industry, more than 19 000 tpy of CO 2 , 96% of fine particle emissions and 85% of nitrogen oxide and sulfur emissions, compared to other fuels.

This BioLNG plant will be possible thanks to the commitment of Lipigas, a relevant player in the Latin American energy market, for an efficient and 100% renewable energy solution. The biogas comes from an anaerobic co-digestion plant for waste from a MaxAgro pig farm, where HAM Chile Spa will build and manage the processing facilities, which will have upgrading equipment, development by FNX Liquid Natural Gas, which will purify the biogas, which contains 50 – 60% methane, increasing its quality and obtaining a methane purity of over 99%.

Grupo HAM and CycleØ believe that BioLNG must play a prominent role in the energy transition, reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, thanks to its negative carbon footprint. In addition, the commitment to this fuel favours the circular economy, generating employment in rural areas, returning resourcing and nutrients to the soil, and as a sustainable alternative to incineration or landfills.

This project reinforces the commitment of the companies to biogas, which has led the companies to develop several projects related to BioLNG and BioCNG, such as those in Girona, Spain, where they have opened the first 100% vehicular biomethane plant in the country, or in Faenza, Italy, where they are going to put into service one of the largest European BioLNG plants.