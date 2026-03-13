PV GAS welcomes LNG carrier

The LNG carrier, FAT'H AL KHAIR, has docked at the Thi Vai LNG terminal of Vietnam Gas Corp. (PV GAS) – a member unit of the Vietnam National Energy and Industry Group (Petrovietnam), carrying approximately 63 000 t of LNG, equivalent to about 87 million m3 of natural gas.

This is PV GAS's first imported LNG shipment in 2026, further affirming Petrovietnam/PV GAS's role in proactively ensuring energy supply for the national power system, especially in the context of a volatile global energy market.

This LNG shipment, arranged by PV GAS, was loaded on 26 February 2026, and safely arrived at Thi Vai port after its international transport journey.

Notably, the vessel departed the Middle East and passed through the Strait of Hormuz before military tensions erupted in Iran, ensuring uninterrupted transport amidst the region becoming a geopolitical hotspot.

The LNG from the FAT'H AL KHAIR vessel will be regasified at the Thi Vai LNG terminal to supply power plants, contributing to ensuring fuel supply for the national power system during a period of increasing energy demand.

In the context of a volatile global LNG market, PV GAS's proactive approach in securing supplies, signing contracts early, and organising timely transportation further demonstrates the company's capacity to manage its gas supply chain, while contributing to the stability of the energy market and ensuring national energy security.

The safe arrival of the first LNG vessel of 2026 at the port is significant not only in terms of fuel supply for electricity production, but also a positive signal for Petrovietnam/PV GAS's LNG import activities in 2026, in the context of the global energy market facing many challenges.