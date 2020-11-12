Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass receives first liquefaction trains

Venture Global LNG, Inc. has announced the arrival of the first two liquefaction trains at its Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

The delivery of the highly optimised 0.6 million tpy LNG trains, fabricated at a Baker Hughes assembly and fabrication site, less than 15 months after the project’s final investment decision represents not only a major project milestone but also a step-change in LNG construction.

The two midscale, modular liquefaction trains and mixed refrigerant compressor skids were shipped to Louisiana from Baker Hughes’s manufacturing facility in Avenza, Italy more than two months ahead of the contractual delivery date. Each train, delivered complete and ready to install, was successfully unloaded, transported onto the Calcasieu Pass site and positioned on its foundations in less than a day. The first and second of the project’s eighteen identical trains will now be connected to their respective Chart brazed aluminium heat exchangers, or cold boxes, eight of which are already installed on site.

Mike Sabel, Executive Co-Chairman and CEO stated, “Venture Global LNG is proud to demonstrate continued execution of the strategy we pioneered. Our modular liquefaction trains enable us to deliver the fastest construction schedule in the LNG industry while driving dramatic risk reductions across the entire project. We look forward to the successful delivery of Calcasieu Pass trains 3 through 18 and then 36 identical trains for Plaquemines LNG.”

Executive Co-Chairman Bob Pender added, “The completion and delivery of our first two liquefaction modules demonstrates the first-class execution and collaboration inherent in our long-term relationship with Baker Hughes. Despite the effects of COVID-19 and multiple Gulf Coast hurricanes, we will now begin installing these trains ahead of the contracted schedule. This is a leap forward in LNG infrastructure development.”