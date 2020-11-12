PETRONAS celebrates start of LNG bunkering business

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) has officially launched its LNG bunkering business by completing its first LNG bunkering operation at Pasir Gudang, Johor.

Through a collaboration with Titan LNG, the operation involved a ship-to-ship LNG bunkering transfer from the MV Avenir Advantage, PETRONAS’ first LNG bunkering vessel (LBV), to the SIEM Aristotle.

PETRONAS’ latest LNG bunkering solution is a part of the company’s suite of cleaner energy solutions in meeting its customers’ emerging needs. These include the Virtual Pipeline System solution to deliver LNG to off-grid customers in Peninsular Malaysia that was launched in September 2020.

Under the PETRONAS Marine brand, the 7500 m3 MV Avenir Advantage will be offering LNG bunkering business to promote the use of LNG as a cleaner marine fuel. This will also be the first dedicated LBV to serve customers in South East Asia.

Commenting on the start of PETRONAS’ LNG bunkering business, PETRONAS Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Gas and New Energy, Adnan Zainal Abidin said: “With the LBV and the strategic location of our regasification facilities in Pengerang, Johor, and Sungai Udang, Malacca, we’ve strengthened Malaysia’s position as an LNG bunkering hub that provides reliable and cost-competitive cleaner energy solutions. Our LBV can also operate as an LNG carrier for delivery to small gas demand centres inaccessible by large conventional LNG vessels.”