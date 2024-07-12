MET Group secures long-term US LNG source from Shell

Swiss-based MET Group has entered into a long-term free-on-board (FOB) LNG purchase agreement, by signing a 10-year agreement with Shell. MET’s primary objective is to supply its European customers with US LNG.

Through the long-term contract with Shell, MET Group is able to further diversify its LNG supply portfolio, helping to ensure security of supply for its customers across Europe, ranging from its own gas-fired power plant demand to energy-intensive industrial companies and SMEs and households. Alongside bolstering security of supply for MET’s European portfolio, this flexible LNG supply enables its diversification ambitions, allowing the company to extend its geographical scope to new regions such as Asia.

MET has one of the most diversified LNG import structures from a geographical perspective in Europe. The integrated energy company has long-term regasification capacity bookings in Germany, Croatia and Spain, and has imported into eight different countries in recent years – including around the Mediterranean (Greece, Italy, Croatia, and Spain), Northwest Europe (the UK, Belgium, and Germany) and the Nordic region (Finland). In 2023, MET delivered more than 30 cargoes of LNG to Europe.

György Vargha, CEO of MET International AG, said: “The long-term FOB source fits perfectly into MET’s LNG strategy. We have a diverse European downstream position building on a regasification capacity portfolio around Europe, optimising our downstream requirements with flexible supply sources. As a natural next step, we have entered a long-term FOB position enabling diversification to the global LNG markets.”

Tom Summers, Senior Vice President of Shell LNG Marketing and Trading, added: “LNG has a crucial role to play in delivering energy security and agreements such as this are instrumental in achieving that. We look forward to working with MET Group to fulfil their gas requirements and help to meet the needs of its diverse customer base.”