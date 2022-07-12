Fluor awarded contract for NFE Fast LNG project

Fluor Corporation has announced that it was awarded a full notice-to-proceed contract by New Fortress Energy (NFE) for the engineering, procurement, and fabrication management of the NFE Fast LNG 2 project. The project is a nominal 1.4 million tpy LNG gas treating and liquefaction plant to be placed on fixed offshore platforms. Fluor will book the undisclosed reimbursable contract value in 2Q22.

“Fluor, in conjunction with key licensors and suppliers, provides NFE with an integrated modular mid scale LNG export solution for these projects,” said Jim Breuer, Fluor’s Energy Solutions Group President. “The Fluor design and execution plan facilitates repeatable project models that can be used to replicate similar plants in the future.”

The Fast LNG 2 project is another offshore modular mid scale LNG plant that NFE has awarded to Fluor this year. The first NFE Fast LNG 1 project was awarded in 1Q22, and is a similar modular mid scale design being installed on repurposed drilling jack-up rigs. This modular plant will be installed by others and available for dispatch to various locations around the world providing NFE the opportunity to access multiple gas supply sources.