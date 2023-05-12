EnerMech secures four contracts with Angola LNG

Integrated solutions specialists, EnerMech, has strengthened its footprint in the LNG market after securing four contracts with Angola LNG Limited (ALNG). As a result, the business has completed a recruitment drive to secure a significant number of Angolan nationals to support across the projects.

The business will deliver an extensive three-year general maintenance contract to ensure the ongoing safety and efficiency of the plant.

Work is underway and progressing on the maintenance scope, with 87 of EnerMech’s specialist team delivering daily mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, and plant operation support – 86% of whom are Angolan, a significant achievement in EnerMech’s drive for Nationalisation. The contract encompasses routine maintenance and engineering tasks, plus extensive training programmes and other services, that safeguard the technical and general integrity of the plant, whilst driving safety and environmental performance.

The clutch of awards also comprised of the provision of three specialist contracts including catalyst handling, high pressure water-blasting, and inspection services in preparation for ALNG’s 2022 shutdown campaign at Soyo, Angola.

In support of ALNG’s shutdown campaign, EnerMech supplied an additional 163 personnel to carry out inspection, maintenance, high pressure water-blasting and cleaning of 13 on-site exchangers and leak testing, in addition to specialist tower and vessel internal inspection services.

The shutdown was completed for the three specialist contracts, with zero incidents in a safe and timely manner as planned to meet ALNG’s expectations.

Christian Brown, CEO for EnerMech, said: “As we continue to increase our footprint in the LNG market, this partnership with ALNG demonstrates that we have the expertise and capabilities to provide a full scope of services required by industry operators.

“Winning this new business is testament to our unified approach, with our teams across Australia, Europe, and Africa, the Middle East and Caspian (AMEC) working together to combine our vast LNG experience in Australia with our local knowledge in Angola to secure the work. We are people driven business with a wealth of talent and knowledge and a strong supportive culture. Our shared goals with ALNG of creating a responsible, caring, and safe partnership is what makes this relationship unique and durable.

“We are continuing to challenge the traditional contracting models, specifically around reducing contractors’ footprint, and this approach is proving successful as we accelerate our growth, utilising our strong reputation, global workforce, and extensive service offering. Over recent months, we have increased our offering in the LNG sector, and we expect this to increase further as existing maintenance contracts are renewed.”