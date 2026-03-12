Argent LNG submits application to U.S. Department of Energy for authorisation to export LNG

Argent LNG, LLC has submitted an application to the U.S. Department of Energy seeking long-term, multi-contract authorisation to export domestically-produced LNG to both free trade agreement (FTA) and non-FTA countries.

The application was submitted to the Department’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management and Office of Natural Gas and Global Energy and requests authorisation to export up to 1293.75 billion ft3/y of natural gas – equivalent to approximately 25 million tpy of LNG.

The LNG would be produced and exported from the Argent LNG terminal that the company proposes to construct, own, and operate at Port Fourchon, one of the most strategically important energy logistics hubs on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Argent LNG is seeking a 20-year export authorisation, consistent with Department of Energy policy, beginning from the commencement of commercial operations at the proposed facility. The request also includes a three-year make-up period following the authorisation term to ensure the full delivery of contracted LNG volumes.

“At a time of growing geopolitical uncertainty and volatility in global energy markets, it is essential that the US continue expanding reliable sources of LNG supply for the world,” said Jonathan Bass, CEO of Argent LNG. “Energy security is national security. By increasing America’s capacity to deliver LNG to global markets, projects like Argent LNG help provide stable and diversified energy supplies to allies and partners who depend on dependable access to natural gas.”

Bass noted that recent disruptions in global energy markets have reinforced the importance of diversified supply chains and resilient export infrastructure.

“The world has learned that overreliance on limited energy sources or politically unstable regions carries significant risk,” Bass said. “Expanding US LNG export capacity strengthens global energy resilience, supports economic stability, and ensures that countries seeking reliable and responsible energy partners have credible alternatives.”

Bass added that expanding American LNG export capacity is consistent with broader US energy policy priorities aimed at strengthening global energy security.

“Projects like Argent LNG support the objectives of the American Energy Dominance policy by ensuring that abundant U.S. natural gas resources can reach global markets,” Bass added. “Increasing America’s ability to export LNG helps stabilise energy supply chains, strengthens relationships with key allies and trading partners, and reinforces the US’ role as a dependable energy supplier during periods of global uncertainty.”

As part of the filing, Argent LNG also submitted unredacted hard copies of its lease and associated lease documentation to the Department of Energy via secure delivery. The company has requested confidential treatment of these materials to the greatest extent permitted by law due to the inclusion of commercially sensitive information.