ROCKWOOL to invest in new production line in Mississippi

The ROCKWOOL Board of Directors has approved a US$100 million plus investment in a new production line in Mississippi, US, for industrial insulation products. The new production line will help meet the growing demand from the process industry in the Gulf of Mexico region.

To address the growing demand for industrial insulation solutions in North America, ROCKWOOL will build a new production line at its existing facility in Marshall, Mississippi. This location is carefully chosen to service the industrial hotspot in the southern US.

The new factory line will produce products with ROCKWOOL’s proprietary water repellency and corrosion resistant technologies, including WR-TechTM and CR-TechTM. Combined these technologies provide state-of-the-art water repellency capabilities and protection against corrosion under insulation (CUI).

Insulating the industrial environment

The new factory line is focused on insulation solutions for demanding industrial environments, offering a wide range of options for insulating pipes, tanks and vessels. Apart from their strong insulating capabilities, the ROCKWOOL solutions bring multiple other benefits including fire protection, noise reduction, water repellency and corrosion mitigation.

ROCKWOOL CEO, Jes Munk Hansen, commented: “North America and the US more specifically is an important strategic growth area for us. We have four insulation factories on the continent, with a fifth on the way in Washington state. Strengthening our industrial insulation portfolio in the United States is paramount to best serve our customers.”

The new production line is expected to become operational in 2027.