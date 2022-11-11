Energy services companies to target Canadian LNG projects

Three major energy services companies and the Haisla First Nation have formed a partnership to target opportunities in Canada’s fast expanding LNG industry.

Kitamaat Technical Services Group (KTSG) was established by ServcoCanada, Novus Technical Services (Novus), and Well Services Group (WSG) to bring their combined expertise to emerging LNG projects in British Columbia, Canada.

A central tenet of KTSG is to work closely with the Kitimat community and in particular the Haisla Nation, who have occupied lands centred around Kitamaat Village for more than 9000 years.

KTSG are already supporting the Haisla Nation’s economic infrastructure by providing training for potential LNG supply chain jobs and will assist start-up businesses directly related to services required for contracts secured by the partnership.

The aim is to be the leading energy services organisation in British Columbia, with strong international LNG experience, supported by a CAD$ billion balance sheet allowing major contracting opportunities to be undertaken which directly benefit the economy of North-western British Columbia, local First Nations, and the wider community.

ServcoCanada is already a well-established Kitimat-based business with a 30 year pedigree of providing electrical and instrumentation, mechanical, piping and structural, and facility shutdown and maintenance services across Canada and the US.

Novus is an international provider to the energy and infrastructure sectors which employs more than 10 000 staff in Canada, the US, Europe, Middle East, the Caspian, and China working on behalf of some of the world’s largest operators.

WSG is a process, pipeline, and industrial services specialist and the leading provider of the UK and European refinery and LNG terminal services, with extensive experience in the Australian LNG market.

KTSG are actively bidding for a range of pre-commissioning, commissioning, and operations and maintenance contracts on the LNG Canada (LNGC) project which is under construction at Kitimat and when complete will receive, process, liquify, and export an estimated 14 million tpy of LNG.

John Gordon, Spokesperson for KTSG and President and CEO of ServcoCanada, said: “The LNGC project will transform Canada’s energy producing capabilities and be a major contributor to the local and national economy. We believe the combined resources, expertise, and successful track records of KTSG’s three partner companies can play an important role in the success of this ambitious development.

“From the outset, we understood the importance of working with the Haisla Nation, and that creating employment opportunities and supporting indigenous entrepreneurs who could play a role in the supply chain, was just as important as any financial benefits which may accrue.

“We are delighted that the Haisla Nation are partners and shareholders in KTSG and we look forward to learning from their vast local knowledge and working together to create sustainable long-term opportunities for their people,” he concluded.

Working closely with the Haisla Nation, KTSG believes the partnership offers valuable economic advantages and career opportunities for indigenous people around Kitimat while respecting the environment and traditional values.

John Gordon added: “KTSG recognises that forming this partnership with the Haisla Nation is the best way to play a meaningful and sustainable role in the development of British Columbia’s LNG sector. Working together, we can fully engage in the many opportunities that the LNGC project has to offer, while improving the skills set and creating life-changing career prospects for the Haisla people.

“The collective global energy sector track record of the KTSG partners can add great value to the LNG supply chain, and we can harness that experience to bring lasting benefits to the Haisla Nation’s economy and for future generations.”

The combined resources of KTSG’s component partners spans more than 20 countries, includes more than 115 facilities, employs 600 Canadian staff (to date), 12 000 global staff, and has turnover in excess of CAD$1 billion.

John Gordon continued: “Collectively, the KTSG partners have experience of 20 major LNG project spread across global energy hubs and our strong pedigree offers an unrivalled familiarity with liquification assets, technical innovation, and ready-made solutions.

“With a large, locally-trained workforce, extensive LNG site experience, and a demonstrable track record in pre-commissioning, commissioning, O&M, and turnarounds on similar LNG facilities, we hope to play a central role in helping deliver LNGC’s Kitimat project.”