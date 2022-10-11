SIAD MI rewarded as a master supplier

SIAD Macchine Impianti (SIAD MI) has received recognition as a ‘master supplier’ from Cryoinfra, a leading Mexican company in the production and distribution of industrial gases.

During the two-year period 2020 – 2021, Cryoinfra has commissioned SIAD MI to supply a hydrogen compressor – pressure discharge 175 bar, power 110 kW -and two air separation plants- GN-DR type, designed to produce 900 Nm3/h of nitrogen in gaseous form – to which SIAD Engineering (Hangzhou), a subsidiary of SIAD MI specialising in the design, engineering and production of air separation plants and the engineering and production of API 618 piston compressors, PET compressors and carbon dioxide plants for the Chinese market, has also contributed.

The Mexican company was able to experience first-hand the strong customer-oriented approach of SIAD MI, which has always been committed to identifying the most appropriate technical and economic solutions to its requirements, in order to design increasingly reliable and high-performance compressors and plants.