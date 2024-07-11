Shell invests in Ruwais LNG

Shell Overseas Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Shell plc (Shell), has signed an agreement to invest in the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s (ADNOC) LNG project in Abu Dhabi through a 10% participating interest.

“This investment decision builds on our long-standing partnership with ADNOC," said Shell's CEO Wael Sawan. "In line with our strategy to create more value with less emissions, we are investing in additional LNG capacity and further growing our world-leading LNG portfolio, with energy-efficient and carbon-competitive projects."

The Ruwais LNG project will consist of two 4.8 million tpy liquefaction trains with a total capacity of 9.6 million tpy. Shell, through its subsidiary Shell International Trading Middle East Limited FZE, has also signed an agreement to offtake 1 million tpy of LNG produced by the project. The Ruwais LNG facility is set to have an electric-powered liquefaction system and will utilise access to a renewable power supply. This design supports lower operational emissions compared to traditional gas-powered LNG facilities.

ADNOC will hold a majority 60% share in the project and serve as the lead developer and operator of the facility, while Shell, BP, Mitsui, and TotalEnergies will each hold 10%.

ADNOC has awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to a Technip-led joint venture and will soon start construction in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi. LNG deliveries are expected to start in 2028.