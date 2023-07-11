SSY appoints Kyla Schliebs as new Head of LNG Research

Simpson Spence Young (SSY), the world’s largest independent shipbroker, has an-nounced the appointment of Kyla Schliebs to the role of Head of LNG Research.

An LNG specialist with over 10 years of professional experience, Schliebs has gained an impressive reputation in the industry having previously been a Gas & LNG Principal Consultant for Wood Mackenzie. Prior to this role, she had senior roles at EDF and Santos respectively. Based in London, Schliebs will work alongside the SSY LNG team and the wider SSY global research team to further develop SSY’s LNG offering.

Toby Dunipace, Managing Director of LNG, commented: “Kyla will bring extensive knowledge of the gas and LNG industries, with particular experience in gas trading, power markets, as well as global gas and LNG. I am delighted to welcome her to the SSY LNG team and am confident that her deep knowledge of the energy sector will enable us to provide even greater levels of service to our customers.”