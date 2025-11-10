Argent LNG announces FERC filing

Argent LNG has announced the filing of Resource Reports 1 and 10 with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), marking a significant milestone in the development of its 25 million tpy Port Fourchon LNG export project.

The filings – Resource Report 1 (General Project Description) and Resource Report 10 (Alternatives Analysis) – define the project’s purpose, design, and site alternatives. They form a cornerstone of Argent LNG’s continued progress under the FERC pre-filing process, signalling engineering and environmental excellence guided by Louisiana know-how and American energy values.

Rooted in its ‘America First’ philosophy, Argent LNG’s project combines Gulf Coast expertise with US innovation. The company’s engineering foundation is led by GIS Engineering, a Louisiana firm with over three decades of experience in coastal and industrial infrastructure, delivering below-the-bolts precision to every aspect of site design, marine works, and permitting.

Through partnerships with Baker Hughes (power, compression, and liquefaction modules), Honeywell UOP (gas pre-treatment), ABB (power and automation), and GTT (LNG tank engineering), Argent LNG integrates proven American and allied technologies to deliver lower-carbon, modular LNG production that strengthens both energy supply and national security.

The Port Fourchon LNG project stands at the heart of the Gulf of America’s rebirth as the strategic export hub – connecting US natural gas production to global markets hungry for reliable, cleaner-burning American energy. Argent LNG continues advancing its FEED and full FERC environmental review, in close co-ordination with Louisiana agencies, local stakeholders, and federal regulators.