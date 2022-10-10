TotalEnergies set to expand global LNG bunkering network

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels moves closer to commencing its LNG bunkering services in Singapore, following a ship naming ceremony of the Brassavola LNG bunker vessel that was recently held at Sembcorp Marine’s Tuas Boulevard Yard.

Measuring 116.5 m in length and 22 m in width with a capacity of 12 000 m3, the ship will be the largest LNG bunker vessel for use in service in the Port of Singapore. The Brassavola is scheduled to be operational in 1Q23.

Louise Tricoire, Vice President of TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, said: “We are delighted to witness this momentous milestone together with our partners today, and to move another step closer to commencing our LNG bunkering services in Singapore, the world-leading bunker hub and a frontrunner in green shipping. The Brassavola exemplifies TotalEnergies’ resolution to support our shipping customers’ decarbonisation ambition and to contribute to the country’s long-term strategies to build a sustainable Maritime Singapore.”

TotalEnergies has actively invested in LNG bunkering infrastructure, critical to support its shipping customers’ decarbonisation ambition via the uptake of LNG as a marine fuel. TotalEnergies currently charters two 18 600 m3 LNG bunker vessels: the Gas Agility, at the Port of Rotterdam, Netherlands; and the Gas Vitality, at the Port of Marseille-Fos, France.

Since the start of TotalEnergies’ LNG bunkering operations in November 2020, the Gas Agility and the Gas Vitality have performed approximately 120 LNG bunkering operations in total. Notably, both vessels have conducted world-premiere, large-scale operations across these bunker hubs with high levels of performance and safety records.

Tricoire added: “As a pioneer in the development of LNG bunkering infrastructure, we are proud to have shared our technical knowledge, insights and resources gained from our LNG bunkering milestones and development experiences, to aid the design and construction of the Brassavola.”

“We eagerly await her imminent operational deployment and to offer our expanded supply network of this cleaner marine fuel, to LNG-powered vessels that call at Singapore, Rotterdam and Marseille.”

The Brassavola is owned by Indah Singa Maritime Pte. Ltd., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MOL and will be chartered by Pavilion LNG Bunker I Pte. Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pavilion Energy. Under a long-term agreement with Pavilion Energy, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels will employ the Brassavola to supply LNG bunker to its customers. TotalEnergies Marine Fuels is among three licensed suppliers of LNG bunker fuels in the Port of Singapore.

This latest milestone reinforces TotalEnergies’ ambition to develop a global LNG bunker supply network and the Company’s commitment to support its shipping customers in their energy transition towards maritime decarbonisation. The development of LNG as a marine fuel is part of TotalEnergies’ wide-ranging, long-term efforts to develop multiple alternative, lower- and zero-carbon solutions, such as new, advanced biofuels, bio-methane and green hydrogen-based fuels.