Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group enters co-operation with NEA Brasil

Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group, a part of Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan), has announced that its cryogenic service unit, Nikkiso Cryogenic Ser-vices (NCS), has entered a co-operation agreement with Neuman & Esser (NEA) Brasil on 27 January 2023.

As an authorised Nikkiso service centre, NEA Brasil will be the local solution provider for Nikkiso products, including ACD cryogenic pumps and turboexpanders, installed in Brazil. The objective of this co-operation will help reduce lead times for repairs, improve customer service in the field, and increase the number of service centres globally to regionally support customers, while maintaining a high level of quality of service, spare parts, and technical support.

The co-operation with NCS, a leading service provider for cryogenic equipment, will be a next strategic step. Nikkiso offers a wide variety of services for cryogenic pumps and turboexpanders manufactured by ACD and other companies. NCS has 18 global service facilities to provide service for the industrial gas and air separation industries, enhanced oil recovery operations, marine and clean energy and alternative fuels projects.

For 25 years, NEA Brasil has been offering comprehensive engineering know-how, customised solutions and services for reciprocating compressors, diaphragm compressors, pendulum roller mills, impact classifier mills, classifiers and filters, spare parts, and revamps. Once certified for competency, NEA Brasil will expand their expertise in cryogenic pumps and turboexpanders.