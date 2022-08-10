‘K’ Line enters into long-term time charter with QatarEnergy

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd (‘K’ Line) has announced the execution of seven long-term time charter contracts through joint venture companies with QatarEnergy. The joint venture companies have concurrently executed ship building contracts for 174 000 m3 LNG carriers with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

QatarEnergy is one of the world’s largest LNG producers, and will allocate the newbuild vessels to transport LNG around the world.

The newbuild vessels will be equipped with X-DF 2.1 iCER and Air Lubrication System which will contribute to reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and realise the ease of environmental impact by lower fuel consumption in operation.

Since the delivery of Bishu Maru in 1983 as the first Japanese LNG carrier, ‘K’ Line has been establishing expertise on LNG transportation and developing its worldwide network for approximately 40 years.

‘K’ Line and QatarEnergy have had a long-term relationship through several existing projects. The new contracts have been executed as a successful result of supervision of vessel’s construction with abundant experience, the high-quality ship management, and the highest level of safe and commercially optimised operation.

In the company’s medium-term management plan published in May 2022, ‘K’ Line has placed LNG business as one of the top priority areas in the future investment. ‘K’ Line will further expand long-term contracts and accommodate growing energy demands by responding to various customers’ needs.