WINGAS renamed to SEFE Energy

WINGAS GmbH has renamed to become SEFE Energy GmbH. WINGAS is now operating together with the existing SEFE Energy businesses in the UK, France, and the Netherlands under one unified name, presenting itself as an integrated sales organisation.

This rebranding marks a significant milestone for SEFE, as it brings all of the group’s sales businesses together under one identity across Europe.

Over the past 30 years, WINGAS has established itself as one of the leading natural gas suppliers in Europe. Based in Kassel and with a strong presence in Germany, the company supplies energy-intensive customers across Europe, including municipal utilities, regional gas suppliers, industrial companies, and power plants.

In addition to WINGAS’ existing sales business, SEFE Energy also provides gas, electricity, and low carbon energy products to customers in the UK, France, and the Netherlands.

As an integrated sales organisation, SEFE Energy now supplies over 50 000 customers in seven European countries, with a sales volume of approximately 200 TWh of gas and electricity.

Matthias Peter, CSO of SEFE and Managing Director of SEFE Energy GmbH, emphasised: “By leveraging the synergies of our sales teams across Europe, our customers benefit from a more comprehensive offering of energy products and services, helping them achieve their strategic energy goals.”