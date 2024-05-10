CB&I awarded contract by TotalEnergies and OQ for full containment LNG tank

CB&I, a wholly owned unrestricted subsidiary of McDermott, has been awarded a contract by Marsa Liquefied Natural Gas LLC, a joint venture between TotalEnergies and OQ, for the EPC of a full containment concrete LNG storage tank, located in Oman's Port of Sohar.

Under the scope of the project, CB&I will provide turnkey EPC services for a 165 000 m3 full containment concrete LNG storage tank and associated piping to grade. Project delivery will be executed in Oman, where CB&I has been continually present since 1968, with support from CB&I's Dubai office.

“Through this project, CB&I will contribute to the construction of one of the lowest greenhouse gas emissions intensity LNG plants ever built and the energy transition market in Oman,” said Cesar Canals, President & CEO of CB&I. “It supports our ambition to build storage for projects that will help provide reliable energy to markets with a reduced environmental impact. It will also pave the way for similar storage opportunities in the future and continues our long history of execution excellence in the Middle East, specifically Oman.”

Work is expected to commence with construction activities in 4Q24. The project is targeted for completion in 2028.