GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

GTT has announced that it has received an order from its partner the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd for the tank design of six new LNG carriers, on behalf of several Asian shipowners.

GTT will design the tanks of these six vessels, which will offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the membrane containment system NO96 Super+ developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between 3Q27 and 4Q28.