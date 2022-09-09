First LNG-powered containership for Pasha Hawaii delivered to ABS Class

The M/V George III, built by Keppel AmFELS in Brownsvile, Texas, US, was delivered to ABS Class and is the first LNG-powered containership in the Pasha Hawaii fleet.

In addition to classification services, ABS supported the new construction vessel with an innovative design optimisation process. Advanced computational fluid dynamics (CFD) including parametric hull form optimisation reduced both the powering requirement and CO 2 emissions. The 774 by 114 ft Jones Act vessel has a capacity of 2525 TEUs and will serve ports along the US West Coast and Hawaii for Pasha Hawaii.

“ABS is the leader in classing containerships, and we are delighted to support Pasha Hawaii and Keppel AmFELS in this new delivery. The modern hull design is the latest advancement that improves the safety profile of these cargo-heavy vessels, and LNG as fuel will also improve the environmental footprint – great achievements for all involved,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO.

“M/V George III represents the finest in shipbuilding in the US,” said George Pasha IV, Pasha Hawaii President and CEO. “The professional support and expertise we received from the ABS team was outstanding. George III is the most technologically advanced and environmentally friendly Jones Act vessel to sail the Hawaii/Mainland trade lane, an accomplishment we are all proud of.”