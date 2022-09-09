EIA: US LNG export capacity to grow as three additional projects begin construction

The US began exporting LNG from the US Lower 48 states in February 2016. As of July 2022, the US has more LNG export capacity than any other country and has exported more LNG than any other country. US LNG exports averaged 11.1 billion ft3/d during 1H22, EIA states. The seventh, and most recent, US LNG export project – Calcasieu Pass LNG – placed all of its liquefaction trains in service by August, ahead of schedule. In addition to Golden Pass LNG, which started construction in 2019, two more projects on the US Gulf Coast have recently begun construction.

Golden Pass LNG is constructing standard-size liquefaction trains with peak LNG production capacity of up to 0.8 billion ft3/d per train. In contrast, the other two projects under construction, Plaquemines LNG and Corpus Christi Stage III, use a modular technology with mid scale refrigeration trains, which has a shorter project construction timeline, according to EIA. Calcasieu Pass LNG, which also uses mid scale liquefaction technology, started LNG production 30 months after its final investment decision (FID) – the shortest construction period for any US LNG export project so far.

Once completed, the three export projects under construction will expand US LNG peak export capacity by a combined 5.7 billion ft3/d by 2025:

Golden Pass LNG consists of three standard-size trains, each with a peak capacity of 0.8 billion ft3/d, for a total capacity of 2.4 billion ft3/d. Golden Pass LNG is on the site of an existing regasification facility and will use shared infrastructure, which helps to reduce project costs and shorten the construction timeline.

Plaquemines LNG consists of 24 mid scale trains, each with a peak capacity of 0.07 billion ft3/d. Each liquefaction train is part of a two-unit block for a total of 12 blocks with a combined peak capacity of 1.8 billion ft3/d.

Corpus Christi Stage III is on the site of an existing terminal with three liquefaction trains in operation. Each of the 14 new, mid scale trains under construction has a peak capacity of 0.11 billion ft3/d. Each train is part of a two-unit block for a total of seven blocks with a combined peak capacity of 1.6 billion ft3/d.