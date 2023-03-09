PETRONAS co-operates with TIGER GAS in LNG bunkering business

PETRONAS, through PETRONAS Marine brand, has inaugurated an LNG bunkering business with long-term partner, TIGER GAS. This follows the completion of its maiden ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation of approximately 500 t of LNG for the latter’s Tiger Maanshan, the world’s largest dual-fuel deck cargo ship. TIGER GAS thus becomes the first Chinese customer of PETRONAS LNG bunkering business.

Present at a commemorative event held at the TIGER GAS office were: PETRONAS Vice President of Refining, Marketing & Trading, Ahmad Adly Alias; Chief Representative of PETRONAS Beijing Representative Office, Lisy Lee; Head of PETRONAS Marine’s LNG Bunker Sales, Mohd Firdaus Bin Kamilrudin; Chairman of TIGER GROUP, Gerry Wang; Vice Chairman of TIGER GAS, CC Xue; President of TIGER GAS, Junfeng Xu; and Vice President of TIGER GAS, Glenn Qu; as well as other senior leaders from both companies.

Alias said: “We are committed to making sustainability the cornerstone of our operations in China by providing energy solutions that would help accelerate the progress towards the country's ‘Dual Carbon’ goal whilst collectively contributing to the energy industry growth alongside our partners.”

The partnership between PETRONAS and TIGER GAS began in 2020, when the two companies signed a sale and purchase agreement to supply the Chinese market with LNG via ISO tanks. This ground-breaking solution allows small and medium-sized businesses located at remote areas access to natural gas, while helping them achieve their sustainability goals.

Wang added: “TIGER and PETRONAS have maintained a sound partnership for a long time. Today, offshore ship-to-ship LNG bunkering has greatly shortened the turnaround of LNG carrier vessels, laying a solid foundation for a more efficient and greener LNG supply chain. In the future, TIGER GAS will continue to work together with PETRONAS to facilitate the energy transition.”