Baker Hughes to provide turbomachinery for Pluto Train 2

Baker Hughes has been awarded a contract by Bechtel to provide high-efficiency gas turbines and centrifugal compressors to support the expansion of the Pluto LNG onshore processing facility in Western Australia, which is operated by Woodside. The construction of Pluto LNG’s second train (Pluto Train 2) builds on Baker Hughes’ existing technology supply for Pluto LNG’s first train, which has been in operation since 2012, and further expands Baker Hughes’ global turbomachinery fleet in LNG operations.

Pluto Train 2, using Baker Hughes’ proven technology, will be one of the most efficient LNG trains in Australia with an expected capacity of approximately 5 million tpy. Pluto Train 2 will process natural gas from the nearby offshore Scarborough field, which contains only approximately 0.1% carbon dioxide. This makes it an attractive option for Woodside’s major LNG customers seeking reliable, affordable, and lower-carbon energy to meet demand and support their countries’ decarbonisation goals.

Baker Hughes’ scope of supply includes six LM6000PF+ aeroderivative gas turbines and 14 centrifugal compressors for the main refrigerant train, as well as one gas turbine generator in addition to the existing Train 1 power system. The LM6000PF+ turbine is highly-efficient, cost-effective, and flexible in operation, maximising efficiency and helping to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

“This latest order builds on our longstanding relationship with Woodside dating back to 1989, when we first started partnering in pioneering LNG solutions for natural gas supply,” said Rod Christie, Executive Vice President of Turbomachinery and Process Solutions at Baker Hughes. “Our state-of-the-art technology combined with Woodside’s commitment to supplying lower carbon intensity LNG shows how we can responsibly provide secure energy together. Pluto Train 2 will be critical for the energy transition, supporting the strong demand for natural gas and the need for increasingly efficient, safe, and reliable LNG operations.”

Packaging of the turbine/compressor train, a unique Baker Hughes offering, manufacturing of compressors and testing of the trains will take place at Baker Hughes’ facilities in Florence and Massa, Italy. Baker Hughes LNG turbomachinery equipment is installed at 50 LNG plants in operation around the world, driving more than 420 million tpy of global LNG installed capacity.