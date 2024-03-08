AG&P acquires stake in Vietnamese LNG terminal

AG&P LNG, a subsidiary of Nebula Energy, has acquired a 49% stake in Cai Mep LNG Terminal located in Vung Tàu district in South Vietnam. The Cai Mep LNG Terminal was developed by Hai Linh Co., Ltd., a prominent petroleum product import terminal and trader in Vietnam.

G&P LNG and Hai Linh Co., Ltd. will jointly lead the development of LNG trading and downstream gas distribution in Vietnam. This strategic investment represents a pivotal step in commercialising LNG supply, facilitating seamless transportation and delivery of LNG across AG&P LNG's integrated LNG ecosystem.

Cai Mep, a US$500M LNG Import Terminal, with a capacity of 3 million tpy, expandable to 6 million tpy, is one of the only two existing LNG terminals in Vietnam and will provide LNG access to the gas-fired power plants and industries in the region. Currently undergoing pre-commissioning works, Cai Mep is expecting start-up in 3Q24.