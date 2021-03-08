AG&P issued Notice to Proceed for LNG import and regasification terminal

Atlantic Gulf & Pacific Company of Manila, Inc. (AG&P) has been issued the Notice to Proceed (NTP) by the Philippines’ Department of Energy (DOE) for the development of its LNG import and regasification terminal in Batangas Bay on the main island of Luzon, called the Philippines LNG (PLNG). PLNG will store and dispatch LNG to power plant, industrial and commercial customers and other consumers, opening up for the country a new era of clean, efficient fuel.

PLNG will have the initial capacity to deliver up to 3.0 million tpy of regasified LNG, with additional capacity for liquid distribution. PLNG will also have scalable onshore regasification capacity of 420 million ft3/d and almost 200 000 m3 of storage that will ensure high availability and reliability of natural gas for its customers. AG&P has already completed its pre-development work for PLNG, which is expected to be commissioned by summer 2022.

“We are excited about this critical step in bringing AG&P’s Philippines LNG Import Terminal online. AG&P is working to bring this safe, environmentally-friendly, competitive fuel to our customers by the summer of 2022 and hope that the wide availability of natural gas will spur manufacturing and jobs in the Philippines. We salute the Philippines’ DOE for its professionalism and hard work in evaluating our proposal and granting AG&P the Notice to Proceed. We are aligned with the DOE’s forward-looking vision for clean energy and look forward to supporting it,” said Mr. Karthik Sathyamoorthy, President of LNG Terminals & Logistics, AG&P.

The DOE approved AG&P’s NTP application in line with its commitment to make the Philippines a regional LNG hub in Southeast Asia. As an initial step, PLNG will serve to kick-start the country’s LNG importation and regasification ability, delivering gas to secure the current and future energy demand of the region.

“The Philippines LNG Terminal is a landmark development for the country that will accelerate industrialisation, create jobs, lower pollution, and trigger overall economic and social progress. It will directly and indirectly improve the quality of life for many thousands of Filipinos,” added Mr. Sathyamoorthy.