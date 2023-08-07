JERA begins commercial operation at Anegasaki Thermal Power Station New Unit 3

Anegasaki Thermal Power Station New Unit 3, which JERA Co., Inc. has been replacing through its subsidiary, JERA Power Anegasaki G.K., has begun commercial operation. As a result, all of the units from 1 to 3 in Anegasaki Thermal Power Station have commenced commercial operations.

Thermal Power Station New Unit 3 is an LNG-fired power station that uses a gas turbine combined-cycle power generation system (GTCC). Its generating capacity of approximately 650 MW will contribute to a stable electricity supply. As a state-of-the-art power station featuring world-leading power generation efficiency, it mitigates environmental impact by reducing carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions.

JERA will continue to move steadily forward in replacing ageing equipment with state-of-the-art power stations as it works to contribute to a stable electricity supply and reduce CO 2 emissions.