JERA begins commercial operation at Anegasaki Thermal Power Station New Unit 3
Published by Jessica Casey,
Deputy Editor
LNG Industry,
Anegasaki Thermal Power Station New Unit 3, which JERA Co., Inc. has been replacing through its subsidiary, JERA Power Anegasaki G.K., has begun commercial operation. As a result, all of the units from 1 to 3 in Anegasaki Thermal Power Station have commenced commercial operations.
Thermal Power Station New Unit 3 is an LNG-fired power station that uses a gas turbine combined-cycle power generation system (GTCC). Its generating capacity of approximately 650 MW will contribute to a stable electricity supply. As a state-of-the-art power station featuring world-leading power generation efficiency, it mitigates environmental impact by reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.
JERA will continue to move steadily forward in replacing ageing equipment with state-of-the-art power stations as it works to contribute to a stable electricity supply and reduce CO2 emissions.
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/07082023/jera-begins-commercial-operation-at-anegasaki-thermal-power-station-new-unit-3/
You might also like
Himalaya Shipping Ltd commences LNG bunkering
Himalaya Shipping has announced that two of its ships, Mount Norefjell and Mount Matterhorn, have bunkered with LNG in Singapore.