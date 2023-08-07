 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. LNG
  3. 07 Aug 23
  4. JERA begins commercial operation at Anegasaki Thermal Power Station New Unit 3

JERA begins commercial operation at Anegasaki Thermal Power Station New Unit 3

Published by , Deputy Editor
LNG Industry,

Anegasaki Thermal Power Station New Unit 3, which JERA Co., Inc. has been replacing through its subsidiary, JERA Power Anegasaki G.K., has begun commercial operation. As a result, all of the units from 1 to 3 in Anegasaki Thermal Power Station have commenced commercial operations.

Thermal Power Station New Unit 3 is an LNG-fired power station that uses a gas turbine combined-cycle power generation system (GTCC). Its generating capacity of approximately 650 MW will contribute to a stable electricity supply. As a state-of-the-art power station featuring world-leading power generation efficiency, it mitigates environmental impact by reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

JERA will continue to move steadily forward in replacing ageing equipment with state-of-the-art power stations as it works to contribute to a stable electricity supply and reduce CO2 emissions.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/07082023/jera-begins-commercial-operation-at-anegasaki-thermal-power-station-new-unit-3/

You might also like

 
 

Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below):

 

This article has been tagged under the following:

Japan LNG news Asia LNG news