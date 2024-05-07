dmg events set to host 10th Annual Canada Gas Exhibition & Conference

dmg events will present the Canada Gas Exhibition & Conference held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, from 7 – 9 May 2024 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Featuring a three-day programme, sponsored by FortisBC, Enbridge, Solaris, Woodfibre and Fasken, the event is set to welcome gas and LNG experts to discuss authentic Indigenous equity partnerships, industrial scale deployment of low-carbon solutions and strengthening Canada’s position as the world’s sixth-largest natural gas ex-porter.

Hosted on the unceded traditional territories of the x?m?θk??y?? m (Musqueam), S?wx_wú7mesh (Squamish), and s?lilw?ta? (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations, the event will offer a high-level platform for key stakeholders, policy makers, industry professionals and First Nation leaders to accelerate investment in Canada’s energy infrastructure and deliver on Canada’s decarbonisation commitments by unlocking the potential of gas, LNG, and hydrogen as critical components of the energy mix.

“We’re thrilled to be the host city for Canada Gas Exhibition and Conference, where industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders come together to forge the future of energy,” said City of Vancouver Mayor, Ken Sim. “This event highlights our city’s role as a hub for economic development and innovation, and we look forward to the advancements and opportunities it will bring to the energy sector. And to the thou-sands of attendees, exhibitors, and speakers, welcome to Vancouver!”

The 2024 edition features a robust conference with keynote presentations, panel discussions, and on-stage interviews, as well as an open visitor exhibition floor, technical knowledge bar program, premier networking opportunities and a site tour at the first LNG facility on Canada’s west coast that will enable transoceanic vessels to fuel with LNG at the Port of Vancouver.

Over 85 industry expert speakers will discuss the future of supplying ethical and low intensity gas to the world featuring:

Sarah Kirby-Yung, Deputy Mayor and Councillor, City of Vancouver.

Alden Evans, Vice President, Worley.

Charlotte Raggett, President & CEO, Rockies LNG Partners.

Dale Swampy, President, National Coalition of Chiefs.

Harly Penner, Senior Vice President, Seaspan Energy.

Karen Ogen, CEO, First Nations LNG Alliance.

Mehdy Touil, LNG Operations Specialist, Solaris MCI.

Roger Dall’Antonia, President and CEO, FortisBC.

Teresa Waddington, Vice President, Corporate Relations, LNG Canada.

Bill Whitelaw, Managing Director, Strategy and Sustainability, geoLOGIC Systems.

Jackson Hegland, Executive Director, Methane Emissions Leadership Alliance.

Racim Gribaa, President, Global LNG Consulting Inc.

Crystal Smith, Chief Councillor, Haisla First Nation.

Joe Bevan, CEO, Gitga’at Development Corp.

Andrew Robinson, CEO, Nisga’a Nation.

Jana McDonald, CEO & Founder, Guardyan Conservation Corp.