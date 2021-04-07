Chevron to supply LNG to Hokkaido Gas

Chevron Corporation has announced its wholly-owned subsidiary Chevron U.S.A. Inc. (Singapore Branch) (CUSA) has signed a binding sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Hokkaido Gas Co., Ltd. for the delivery of LNG from Chevron’s global LNG portfolio to the Hokkaido area, Japan.

Under the agreement, CUSA will supply Hokkaido Gas with approximately 500 000 t of LNG over a period of five years starting April 2022.

“We are delighted to design and execute a SPA with our new partner Hokkaido Gas that will bring Chevron LNG directly to Hokkaido, a key growth area. It broadens our customer base in Japan, a market that is foundational to our LNG business. This new SPA represents Chevron’s commitment to collaborate with Hokkaido Gas in diversifying energy solutions and advancing a lower carbon future in the Hokkaido area,” said John Kuehn, President of Chevron Global Gas, a division of CUSA.