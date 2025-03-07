DOE issues export approval to Golden Pass LNG

U.S. Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, has approved an LNG export permit extension for Golden Pass LNG Terminal LLC (Golden Pass. The approval will grant additional time to begin LNG exports from the Golden Pass LNG Terminal, currently under construction in Sabine Pass, Texas.

“Exporting US LNG supports American jobs, bolsters our national security and strengthens America’s position as a world energy leader. President Trump has pledged to restore energy dominance for the American people, and I am proud to help deliver on that agenda with today’s permit extension,” said Secretary Wright.

The issuance to Golden Pass marks the third LNG-related approval from DOE since President Trump took office, following an export approval to Commonwealth LNG on 14 February 2025 and an order on rehearing removing barriers for the use of LNG as bunkering fuel announced on 28 February 2025.

“Golden Pass was the first project approved for exports to non-free trade agreement countries by DOE during the first Trump Administration, and it is gratifying that this project is so close to being able to deliver its first LNG,” added Tala Goudarzi, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management.

Golden Pass, owned by QatarEnergy and ExxonMobil, is set to begin exporting as early as later this year, and once operational, will become the ninth large scale export terminal operating in the US. Once completed, Golden Pass will be able to export up to 2.57 billion ft3/d of natural gas as LNG and will bring un-precedented levels of LNG exports from the US.