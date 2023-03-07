Chesapeake and Gunvor sign long-term LNG supply agreement

Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Gunvor Group Ltd have announced that Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd (Gunvor) has entered into a heads of agreement (HOA) with Chesapeake Energy Marketing LLC (Chesapeake), a subsidiary of Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Under the HOA, Chesapeake will supply up to 2 million tpy of LNG to Gunvor with the purchase price indexed to Japan Korea Marker (JKM) for a period of 15 years. Following the execution of the HOA, Chesapeake and Gunvor will jointly select the most optimal liquefaction facility in the US to liquify the gas produced by Chesapeake and deliver the LNG the Gunvor on a free-on-board (FOB) basis with a targeted start date in 2027.

Nick Dell’Osso, Chesapeak President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “This agreement reflects the powerful combination of the premium rock, returns, and runway of our competitively positioned Haynesville natural gas assets combined with the strength of our balance sheet and financial position to securely supply global LNG markets. We are pleased to partner with Gunvor, a leading global commodity and energy logistics company with a deep LNG track record, to deliver independently certified reliable, affordable, lower carbon energy to markets in need. Today marks an important initial step on our path to being LNG ready and we look forward to entering into additional agreements while export capacity continues to come online.”

Kalpesh Patel, Co-Head of LNG Trading and a Member of the Executive Committee of Gunvor, said: “We are excited to establish this partnership with Chesapeake which will further enhance our global LNG portfolio. We believe our trading expertise together with our robust shipping fleet will not only contribute to the competitive shipping costs, but also ensure reliable offtake operations for Chesapeake and the liquefaction facility which we will jointly select. We very much look forward to the long-term relationship with Chesapeake.”