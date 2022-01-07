HSHI wins order for multiple vessels

On 4 January 2022, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries received US$1.3 billion worth of shipbuilding work, seven ships, including one LNG carrier and six very large container ships.

Six 15 000 TEU LNG-powered container ships will be delivered gradually to European-based shipping companies beginning in the first half of 2024. These ships will meet the stringent environmental regulations of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) by being equipped with LNG dual fuel propulsion engines.

The 174 000 m3 LNG carrier will be 289.9 m long, 46.1 m wide, and 26.3 m high, and is scheduled to be delivered in the second half of 2024. Not only dual fuel propulsion engine, but various eco-friendly technologies such as LNG reliquefaction technology are being used on this carrier.

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries aims to win a total of US$4.6 billion worth of orders this year, including 30 ships. With this order, it has already achieved nearly 30% of its goal