LNG carrier completes tenth voyage

45 000 m3 Saga Dawn successfully completed her tenth voyage this past Monday 4 January, delivering a cargo at JOVO’s Dongguan Terminal. Since her maiden voyage in April 2020, the vessel has loaded cargoes in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and China.

In the past year’s operation, the company has witnessed excellent performance from the vessel’s LNT A BOX cargo containment system during cooling down, loading and unloading operations, and while sailing. Saga Dawn has also operated at varying loading levels and can load any level of cargo without limitation, which offers full flexibility to Saga’s clients.

“We are happy to share that Saga Dawn has successfully delivered her tenth cargo this week and we continue to be very pleased with her performance. For 2021, our main focus is on growth and replicating the success of Saga Dawn. We are working on various new-building orders for our next projects to be placed within the first half of this year.” David Wu, Founder and CEO of Saga LNG Shipping.

Image courtesy of Saga LNG Shipping.